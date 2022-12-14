Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS PKPH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.