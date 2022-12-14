Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PKPH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

