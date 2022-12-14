Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,969,700 shares, a growth of 5,560.1% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PENMF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.