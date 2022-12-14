PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $67.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

