Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.