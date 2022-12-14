Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
