Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 208,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 75,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 162,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,483,973. The stock has a market cap of $302.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

