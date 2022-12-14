Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

PFE stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

