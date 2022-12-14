PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 30th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. 215,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

