Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Pharmacielo Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Pharmacielo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.