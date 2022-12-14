Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

