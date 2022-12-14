Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.35. 21,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,316. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.