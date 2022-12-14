Piper Sandler Lowers Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Underweight

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYBT. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 288.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

