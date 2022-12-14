Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Pittards has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

