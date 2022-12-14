Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pittards Stock Performance
Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Pittards has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 69.50 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00.
About Pittards
