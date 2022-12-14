PlayDapp Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $112.90 million and $18.49 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

