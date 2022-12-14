PlayDapp Price Up 4.7% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $112.16 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00508528 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.04860174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,500.36 or 0.30130527 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

