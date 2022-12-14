Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 130.0% in November

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

