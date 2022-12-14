PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.24. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 358,896 shares changing hands.

PLx Pharma Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLx Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in PLx Pharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $358,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

