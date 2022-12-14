PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

