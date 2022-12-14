Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Hits $8.12 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00005144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.12 billion and approximately $264.51 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00511637 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.62 or 0.04891130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,471.87 or 0.30322908 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
