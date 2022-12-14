Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.33. Portillo’s shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $809.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 97.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.