Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,955. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 671.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Postal Realty Trust

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

