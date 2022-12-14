Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.66

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.66 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 105.80 ($1.30). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 750,698 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a market cap of £916.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.45.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

