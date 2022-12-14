Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

PRI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 123.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

