ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NOBL opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

