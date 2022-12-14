ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 12,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,787,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

