ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.72

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.72 and traded as high as $31.03. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 641,199 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $3,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 95,546 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

