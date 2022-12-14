Proton (XPR) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,954,066,239 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,026,004 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

