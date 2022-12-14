Proton (XPR) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Proton has a total market cap of $26.31 million and $1.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.25 or 0.05042138 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.25 or 0.29837872 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,954,428,241 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,342,261 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.