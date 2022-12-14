PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in November

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PBCRY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 19,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,304. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

