PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PHM opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.