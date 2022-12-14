Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Puma from €95.00 ($100.00) to €82.00 ($86.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,247. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

