Pundi X (New) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.60 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $103.47 million and $11.60 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.40314317 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,642,759.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

