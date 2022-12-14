Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading Down 2.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

