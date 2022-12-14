Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 233.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

