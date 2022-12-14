Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. 36,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

