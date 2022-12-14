Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

