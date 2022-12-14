Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $231.71. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,944. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

