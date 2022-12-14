Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,214 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 934,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 221,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

