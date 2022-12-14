Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

