Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

