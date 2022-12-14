Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,318,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,818,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,049,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 9,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $62.43.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

