Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for J&J Snack Foods Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $400.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JJSF. CL King raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of JJSF opened at $157.12 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

