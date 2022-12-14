Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.09 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00013112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $245.60 million and approximately $37.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.21 or 0.07417691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00034002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023047 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,451,982 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

