Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $818.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

