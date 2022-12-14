Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $818.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

