Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th.
Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:NX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94.
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
