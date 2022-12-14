Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 244.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.