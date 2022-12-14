Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.