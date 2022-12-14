Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 3,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 485,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

