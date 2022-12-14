QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $34,321,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

