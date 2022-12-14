QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

