Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.57

Radicle (RAD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $73.98 million and $2.54 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00008633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00509609 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $904.57 or 0.04993977 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.21 or 0.30194567 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 47,224,043 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
